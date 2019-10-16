comscore Gov. David Ige backs wind farm’s construction in Kahuku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige backs wind farm’s construction in Kahuku

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

The company planning to build a wind farm in Kahuku “should be allowed to proceed,” Gov. David Ige’s office said Tuesday as protesters continued to rally at the construction site. Read more

