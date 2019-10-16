comscore Kokua Line: Vehicle-access permit doesn’t allow off-roading at Kaena Point; report violators | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Vehicle-access permit doesn’t allow off-roading at Kaena Point; report violators

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

Question: We applied for and received a vehicle pass for the restricted portion of Kaena Point. Read more

Previous Story
Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha files for divorce from wife Katherine

Scroll Up