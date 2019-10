>> The East-West Center Board of Governors has elected former Punahou School President James K. Scott as chairman, replacing attorney Richard Turbin, who will continue to serve as a member of the board.

>> Hawaii Public Radio has hired Liane Sunn and David Bearden to its underwriting team. Sunn has experience in leadership marketing positions at hotel, real estate and advertising agencies and in running her own media sales company in Hawaii, representing publishers including Time Inc., American Express Publishing and Meredith Corp. Bearden has owned several of his own companies, including most recently selling guest-facing digital products to the Hawaii hospitality industry. He has also served as a financial adviser at Morgan Stanley.

