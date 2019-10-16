comscore Tulsi Gabbard’s take on Syria gets slammed as ‘dead wrong’ during Democratic debate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tulsi Gabbard’s take on Syria gets slammed as ‘dead wrong’ during Democratic debate

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:20 p.m.

Tulsi Gabbard came under attack for her stances on Syria during Tuesday’s presidential debate, marring what needed to be a strong performance for the Hawaii congresswoman, who has struggled to gain traction in her bid for the presidency. Read more

