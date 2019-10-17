8 Days a Week: Your guide to plan the week ahead in Honolulu

A comprehensive listing of events coming up over the next eight days, courtesy Play. Read more

TODAY

>> “The ‘Choral’ Reef Fish of Hawaii”: University of Hawaii-Manoa biology professor Tim Tricas shares his discoveries about how fish process sound, and applications for monitoring Hawaii’s coral reefs and fish that inhabit them. Friends of the Waikiki Aquarium Distinguished Lecture Series. 6 p.m., Tenney Theatre at St. Andrew’s Schools. hawaii.edu/calendar

>> “Does Hawaii Welcome Immigrants?”: Speakers including former Hawaii attorney general Doug Chin, Yale University historian Gary Okihiro, former Pacific Gateway Center deputy director Terrina Wong and immigration attorney Clare Hanusz discuss the role immigration has played in Hawaii. Moderated by Catherine Cruz. 6:30 p.m., Artistry Honolulu. zocalopublicsquare.org

>> ScarLez Lesbian Pride Kickoff: Hosted by Roxy On the Mic and Lyssa Chapman. 21+. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Scarlet Honolulu. paradisepride.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

>> Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair: 5-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. $4. 228-2858, hawaiiholidayfair.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

>> Donnell Rawlings: Comedian Rawlings has appeared on the Comedy Central TV series “Chappelle’s Show.” 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

>> The Music of Queen — A Rock Symphony: Presented by the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, with Brody Dolyniuk on vocals, a full rock band and musical arrangements by Brad Haven. 7 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall. $34-$92. hawaiisymphonyorchestra.org

FRIDAY

>> Brother Noland: Hawaii music legend, best known as the “Father of Jawaiian Music.” 8 p.m., Study Hall Sports Bar and Grill. 744-8444, studyhallhi.com

>> PCC Birthday Bash with Sammy Johnson: Kamaaina party celebrates Polynesian Cultural Center’s 56th Birthday. Free for Ohana Club members; join at polynesia.com/residents. 8-10 p.m., Polynesian Cultural Center. 367-7060

>> Emo Nite: Emo rock music from the 1990s, 2000s and today. 18+. 9 p.m., The Republik. $10-$15. jointherepublik.com

>> Scarlet Pride Party: Featuring top drag queens Sasha Colby, Brozlyn Lechelle and Chevelle Brooks. 21+. 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Scarlet Honolulu. paradisepride.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

>> Hawaii Rock and Mineral Show: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Ohana Hale Marketplace, 333 Ward Ave. rockandmineralsocietyofhawaii.org

SATURDAY

>> “Makibaka: Huwag Matakot!” (“Struggle: Do Not Be Afraid!”): Part of Filipino American History Month. Johnny Verzon presents video of the Ota Camp eviction in Waipahu, which took place in the 1970s. Historian Melinda Tria Kerkvliet and others also will speak. 10-11 a.m., Waipahu Public Library. 277-9538.

>> Honolulu Pride Parade: Celebration of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and allied communities. Parade, 11 a.m. from Magic Island to Kapiolani Park. Honolulu Pride Festival, 11:30 a.m. at Waikiki Shell. Post-parade pool party, noon-5 p.m., featuring DJ ChittyBang, Queen Kapiolani Hotel. 369-2000. hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/honolulu-pride-2019/

>> Kailua Night Market Presents Honolulu Pride: Drag show featuring Candi Shell, Angel Devida and Whitney St. James. Live music. 5-9 p.m. (show at 8 p.m.), 340 Uluniu St. 389-3649, kailuanightmarket.com

>> Celebration of Life — Terence R. Knapp: Remembrances and song in honor of the inspirational performer and professor, named “Hawaii’s Adopted World Class Actor” by the state legislature; followed by 6:30 p.m. “High Tea” and talk-story on the lanai. 5:30-7:30 p.m., University of Hawaii’s Kennedy Theatre. manoa.hawaii.edu

>> Hula’s Honolulu Pride After-Party: 6 p.m.-midnight, Hula’s Bar and Lei Stand. hulas.com

>> Honolulu Night Market: Live music, pop-up shops and food trucks. Entertainment by Dustin Park, The Raggamuffs, Kelandy and more. 6-10 p.m., Auahi and Keawe streets. ourkakaako.com

>> Honolulu Wind Ensemble: Music from movie soundtracks, including “Jurrassic Park,” “Phantom of the Opera,” and “Titanic.” 6 p.m., Four Seasons Oahu at Ko Olina. $85-$135. Reservations: 679-0079

>> The Moth: An evening of storytelling from the producers of the popular Moth Podcast and Radio Hour, as heard on public radio. 7:30 p.m., Hawaii Theatre. $55-$88. 528-0506, hawaiitheatre.com

>> “Ballad — Love in the Lost and Found”: Hot Club of Hulaville, with special guest Sherry Graham on vocals, features the music of pianist Gene Harris and guitarist Joe Pass. 7:30 p.m., Medici’s, 2754 Woodlawn Dr. $20-$25. 351-0901, honolulumusicatmedicis.com

>> Local Comedy Showcase: Stand-up from Andrew Joyce, Erika Swartzkopf, Tre Kun, Clarisse Lee, Blue James and Kevin Keller. Hosted by Ian Shippen. 21+. 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave. $10. 526-1411

>> Scarlet Saturdays — JIGGLY: Featuring the Fresh Fish Drag Revue and guests from RuPaul’s Drag Race. 21+. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Scarlet Honolulu. paradisepride.com

>> The Big League Chew Pride Circuit Party: Featuring international circuit DJ Brian Cua. 21+. 10:30 p.m.-4 a.m., Artistry Honolulu. paradisepride.com

SUNDAY

>> Lei Pride Pool Party: Finale party for Honolulu Pride 2019, with DJ sets by Shy Shonnie, Dvzein, Yooey and Smucci Gucci. noon-5 p.m., Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. fb.com/leiculture

>> Mad Hatter’s Afternoon Tea Party: Fundraiser for The ARTS at Marks Garage, with colorfully dressed characters, afternoon tea by Tea at 1024, bubbly and music from singer-songwriter Yoza, known for her sultry, acoustic sound. 2-4 p.m., Kumu Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St. $120. 521-2903, eventbrite.com

>> “Where the Boys Are”: Gay Men’s Chorus of Honolulu performs songs from female musical icons. 3:30 and 7 p.m., The ARTS at Marks Garage. $15-$25. 521-2903, eventbrite.com

>> Kau Hau‘ule Lau Friendship Concert: Classic, contemporary and Hawaiian songs. 4 p.m., Chaminade University’s Mystical Rose Oratory. $5-$35. 349-9025, marybdizon@gmail.com

>> August Burns Red: Grammy-nominated hard rock band. 8 p.m., The Republik. $29.50-$34.50. 347-213-5997, jointherepublik.com

WEDNESDAY

>> Allison Adams Tucker: Critically acclaimed international recording artist and multilingual singer in an evening of jazz, joined by pianist Kit Ebersbach, bassist Dean Taba and drummer/ukulele master Abe Lagrimas. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch. 760-479-2477

>> Tribute to Chet Baker: With jazz pianist/bandleader Josh Kaye and vocalist Frank Tabata. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

WEDNESDAY-OCT. 24

>> Veterans Portrait Project: Decorated military photographer and disabled combat veteran Stacy Pearsall offers individual photographs of veterans (and active duty military). 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum. Limited availability: RSVP at bit.ly/VPPHawaooRSVP

OCT. 24