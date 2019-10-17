Frights and delights: Halloween events for adults and families

ADULT EVENTS

>> “Scary-Oke” — Business Networking + Halloween Party!: Costume contest with prizes (Most Creative, Scariest and Funniest), games, more. Bring business cards. 6-9 p.m. today, Hawaii Voice KTV Lounge, 808 Sheridan St., second floor. $35, includes heavy pupus and a drink. 533-3181, chinesechamber.com/events

>> “Devious Drinks at Azure”: Monthly “Raising the Bar at Azure” event takes a supernatural turn. In celebration of Halloween, guests are encouraged to dress in costume — and the best-dressed wins a dinner for two. Refreshments include a pumplin-spiced Old Fashioned and “blood red” wines, including The Prisoner, complemented by chef Shingo Katsura’s bar bites and live music by Jeremy Cheng. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Azure, Royal Hawaiian Hotel. $70; $65 each for parties of four or more. Reservations: 931-7837

>> Sustainable Ghostlines Fundraiser & Trashion Show: Halloween experience with a buffet dinner, entertainment, silent auction, music and dancing, and the flagship “trashion” show in which all guests are encouraged to dress up in masquerade-style costumes or create a stylish costume with collected marine debris; prizes awarded. Presented by Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii. 6-10 p.m. Saturday, The Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, 2169 Kalia Road. $100 (includes two drink tickets; open-table seating). 808ne.ws/sustainableghostlines19

>> Halloween Open MIC and costume contest: Open night of entertainment (previous performances include live music, Arabian pop, instruments, poetry, comedy, storytelling, drumming, belly-dancing and juggling), with authentic Arabian food, baked goods and drinks; the costume competition kicks off at 9:30 p.m. Children under age 16 may attend with parental discretion. 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Mirage Art & Coffee, 1425 10th Ave. $5 cover charge with a $10 minimum. 888-5968

>> “Jackie Claxton: The Body Swapper”: Good-girl Jackie, whose mentor is an angel, and bad-girl Cadence, whose mentor is a demon, swap bodies to save the world. Performances, 7:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, The Brad Powell Theatre, The Shops at Dole Cannery, 650 Iwilei Road. $15. Tickets: 722-6941, taghawaii.net. Info: 741-4699.

>> The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Arrive early in costume, enjoy a drink at the Bar@Marks and pick up your bag of props for the performance. Hosted by Tita Titsling. 8 p.m. Oct. 24, The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. Repeats Oct. 25 and Oct. 30-31. $25-$30. artsatmarks.com

HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

>> Haunted Plantation 2019 — “14 Years of Fear”: “Hawaii’s scariest haunted attraction and one of America’s top haunts,” presented by Hawaii’s Plantation Village. For ages 13 and older. 7-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 94-695 Waipahu St; ticket booth opens 6:15 p.m. Repeats Oct. 25-27, and 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31. $15, $20 Fast Pass, $30 VIP front-of-line access; cash only. hawaiihauntedplantation.com

>> Skeleton Key Hawaii Presents Jorge Garcia’s Mutant Massacre: Professional haunted house. 7-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 171-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua. Repeats Oct. 25-27 and Oct. 30-31. $12-$20. skeletonkeyhawaii.com

FAMILY FUN

>> Aloun Farms’ 19th Annual Pumpkin Festival: Pumpkin-picking (along with sunflowers, Ewa sweet corn and string beans), pony rides, tractor-pulled hay rides, games, farm-style food. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through October, 91-1440 Farrington Highway, Kapolei. $4, free for ages 2 and under; or bring two garbage-sized bags filled with gently used clothing or cloth goods (to benefit National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii) and receive free entry. Cash only. 677-9516, alounfarms.com/pumpkinfestival2019.html

>> 10th annual Fall Harvest & Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkin-picking, hay rides, farm animals, sunflowers, fresh produce, a country boil with freshly picked sweet corn and ’Nalo lemonade. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through October, Waimanalo Country Farms, 41-225 Lupe St. Free admission to pumpkin patch; activities require separate fees ($3-$6) or purchase a $15 wristband for unlimited access; free for ages 2 and under. 306-4381, waimanalo countryfarms.com

>> Holy Nativity’s Great Pumpkin Festival: “Honolulu’s largest pumpkin patch” with over 2,000 locally grown pumpkins; a Keiki Fun Zone filled with activities, games and rides; entertainment; a country market; and contests for costumes and eating watermelons. Free shuttle service from neighboring parking lots. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 5286 Kalanianaole Highway, Aina Haina. 373-3232, holynativityschool.org/pumpkin

>> Spook Life Park: Noon-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sea Life Park. Enjoy “Legends of the Sea: The Darkness Returns” at the Dolphin Lagoon and Kolohe Kai Sea Lion Show area, along with trick-or-treating throughout the decorated Park grounds and underwater pumpkin carving by divers in the Shark Cave. Keiki ages 12 and under are invited to join in the Monster Mash Bash and in a costume contest. Admission: $13.01. 259-2500, sealifeparkhawaii.com

>> Howl-o-Ween Woof-tacular Doggie Parade: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Royal Hawaiian Center, The Royal Grove. Local pet vendors will offer specialty pet products; a portion of sales to benefit the Hawaiian Humane Society. 922-2299, royalhawaiiancenter.com

>> Halloween Movies: Free, family friendly screenings celebrate the year that Mililani Public Library opened, 1984. Featured films include “Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit,” 3 p.m. Monday; and “Monsters, Inc.,” 3 p.m. Wednesday. 95-450 Makaimoimo St. 627-7470

>> Halloween bash: Games, crafts, costume contest and prizes. Children encouraged to arrive in costume. 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Kahuku Public & School Library. 293-8935

>> “Monsters Inc.” movie showing: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Mililani Public Library. 627-7470

>> Spooktacular Halloween Party: Keiki ages 12 and under are encouraged to dress in costume and enjoy carnival-style games to earn tickets to exchange for prizes. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kapolei Public Library. 693-7050

>> Trick-or-Treat Lane, craft-a-bag and costume contest: Design a Halloween bag for Trick-or-Treat Lane, which follows the costume contest. 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Kalakaua District Park; contest begins 6:30 p.m. with registration (for ages 12 and under) from 6 p.m. 768-6756

GHOST STORIES/TOURS

>> Walk With the Dead ghost tours: Explore the dark side of Honolulu on a 1.5-mile walk in the downtown Honolulu/Chinatown areas with Steve Fredrick. For ages 21 and older. 7-11 p.m. daily through Oct. 31, King Kamehameha Statue in the Capitol District, 417 S. King St. $40. Reservations required 48 hours in advance. 395-0674, filmguy54@hotmail.com, stevestoursandfilms.vpweb.com