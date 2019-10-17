Affordable housing options expanding in Kakaako

Affordable housing is expanding a foothold in one section of Kakaako with construction about to begin on a 42-story tower offering mainly midpriced condominiums.
The developer of the planned Ililani high-rise held a ceremony Wednesday to bless the site at 615 Keawe St. ahead of construction slated to begin next month.
“We are very excited to proceed with this project,” said Ken Chang, a local architect developing the tower.
Chang obtained state and city benefits
in return for reserving 165 of the 328 Ililani condos for sale to local moderate-income households at prices from $312,000 to $657,100.
Robin Markle, an agent with real estate firm Locations serving as the project broker, said 564 applications were submitted to compete in an upcoming lottery to buy the 165 one- and two-bedroom units with 511
to 799 square feet of living space.
“It’s been really well received,” she said.
Ililani, expected to take about two years
to build, is joining a cluster of nearby affordable housing.
The planned tower on an L-shaped lot fronting Keawe and Halekauwila streets is between the senior rental housing tower Pohulani
Elderly and the Halekauwila Place rental apartment tower serving low-income households.
Within a block of the
Ililani site are three other
affordable-housing complexes — the Keauhou Lane midrise with moderate-
priced rentals, the Na Lei Hulu Kupuna midrise for
seniors and the nearly complete 14-story Nohona Hale rental tower for low-income residents.
Also, another three affordable-housing projects are two blocks from the
Ililani site — a pair of condo towers known as 801 South, a midrise rental complex called The Flats at Pu‘unui and the midrise condo
400 Keawe.
Roy Amemiya, city managing director, complimented the Ililani project for adding to Honolulu’s
affordable-housing inventory and providing opportunities for local residents
to stay in Hawaii instead
of moving away in search
of a more affordable place to live.
“Affordable housing
is certainly one of the challenges we have here in the islands,” he said at the blessing. “Young people have a hard time affording
a place to live.”
Chang said Ililani aims
to address this issue.
“The families that are
local and are not able to
afford to live here is a major problem,” he said.
In return for making half the tower affordable for moderate-income households under a state formula, Chang received exemptions from state
Kakaako zoning rules and county permit fees.
Exemptions included $470,000 in waived county permit fees along with
zoning exemptions provided by the Hawaii
Housing Finance and
Development Corp. that
allowed the tower to be more than twice as dense and closer to an adjacent tower than rules allow.
Because the 165 condos are priced below market rates, buyers of these units must agree to share appreciation with HHFDC, a state agency, when they sell their unit. Also, the agency has the first right to buy a unit
if the owner elects to sell within 10 years. Owners also may not rent out their units.
Chang said the other
163 Ililani units are among the lowest for market-
priced condos sold in the Kakaako and Ala Moana
areas in the last three or four years.
These units with two
bedrooms, two bathrooms and 784 square feet to
826 square feet of living space are priced from $700,500 to $905,500 and became available for sale
in recent weeks.
Amenities planned
for the tower include a
recreation deck on the
roof of a nine-story parking garage featuring a lawn, community garden,
splash pool, grills and an outdoor movie screen. A multipurpose room,
coworking space and
10 cars for sharing at
discounted rates through carshare firm Hui also are planned.
“We’ve priced the market units also to be available and affordable for the working folks in the community,” Chang said.
At Ward Village in
Kakaako, several new
market-priced towers built in recent years have had
average prices of $1 million or more.
Elsewhere in Kakaako
or the Ala Moana area,
market prices at a few new condos in recent years
have ranged from about $500,000 to $989,500 at
Kapiolani Residence,
from $357,000 to $1.4 million at Keauhou Place and from $580,000 to $1.4 million at The Central Ala Moana.
The median price of
previously owned condos sold in the area this year through September was $660,000, according to the Honolulu Board of Realtors. That means half the sales were for less and half for more.