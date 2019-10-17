comscore Ex-officer’s statements can be used against him, judge rules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-officer’s statements can be used against him, judge rules

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.

The government says retired Honolulu police officer James Dean Kalani Goeas told a FBI polygrapher that he had sex multiple times with a 15-year-old a boy whom he met on the internet while still employed by the Honolulu Police Department. Read more

