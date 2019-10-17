ExtraFamily: Delve into the depths of Halloween at Sea Life Park
- By
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Youngsters can start celebrating the holiday at a most spirited, highly watery, small-kine spooky event Saturday in Waimanalo.
“Spook Life Park” has the marine park all decked out in Halloween splendor and chock-full of festive activities, with trick-or-treating throughout the property, games, a costume contest, underwater pumpkin carving by park divers in the Shark Cave, dance performances and a flash mob. Meet Oceanus and other sea legends, and if you dare, brave a visit to the Haunted Theater.
Special Halloween shows include Clash of the Sea Lions: Part Deux and Legends of the Sea: The Darkness Returns.
As you make your way through the activities, take a moment to enjoy amazing jack-o’-lanterns carved by students of the University of Hawaii School of Architecture, the peaceful underwater Palace of Poseidon at the Reef Lagoon and the Dragon’s Lair near the whale exhibit.