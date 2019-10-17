ExtraFamily: Delve into the depths of Halloween at Sea Life Park

Youngsters can start celebrating the holiday at a most spirited, highly watery, small-kine spooky event Saturday in Waimanalo. Read more

Youngsters can start celebrating the holiday at a most spirited, highly watery, small-kine spooky event Saturday in Waimanalo.

“Spook Life Park” has the marine park all decked out in Halloween splendor and chock-full of festive activities, with trick-or-treating throughout the property, games, a costume contest, underwater pumpkin carving by park divers in the Shark Cave, dance performances and a flash mob. Meet Oceanus and other sea legends, and if you dare, brave a visit to the Haunted Theater.

Special Halloween shows include Clash of the Sea Lions: Part Deux and Legends of the Sea: The Darkness Returns.

As you make your way through the activities, take a moment to enjoy amazing jack-o’-lanterns carved by students of the University of Hawaii School of Architecture, the peaceful underwater Palace of Poseidon at the Reef Lagoon and the Dragon’s Lair near the whale exhibit.

—

HOLIDAY

Spook Life Park

>> When: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

>> Where: Sea Life Park, 41-202 Kalanianaole Highway

>> Admission: $13.01 (Halloween, 10/31, backward — get it?) for kamaaina, with ID; free to children ages 1 to 2