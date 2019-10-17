comscore ExtraFamily: Take part in a Shinto blessing for youngsters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

ExtraFamily: Take part in a Shinto blessing for youngsters

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A tradition that goes back to Japan’s Heian Period (794-1185), shichigosan (“7-5-3,” Japanese lucky numbers) is a Shinto blessing for young children for a long, healthy life. Read more

Previous Story
Review: ‘Tosca’ an outstanding season opener for Hawaii Opera Theatre

Scroll Up