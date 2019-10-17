ExtraFamily: Take part in a Shinto blessing for youngsters

A tradition that goes back to Japan’s Heian Period (794-1185), shichigosan (“7-5-3,” Japanese lucky numbers) is a Shinto blessing for young children for a long, healthy life. Read more

A tradition that goes back to Japan’s Heian Period (794-1185), shichigosan (“7-5-3,” Japanese lucky numbers) is a Shinto blessing for young children for a long, healthy life.

Since 1994, Hawaii Kotohira Jinsha has dressed and blessed more than 2,000 children at its Kalihi temple. There, skilled volunteers dress youngsters in traditional kimono plus do hair and makeup, followed by a blessing by a priest.

Parents dressed likewise may participate in the ceremony as well. Don’t know how to don a kimono? Volunteers can help you as well; be sure to make the request on your online reservation.

The event doesn’t include a photographer, but the image of your child decked out in formal Japanese attire is definitely worth capturing, so get your camera phone ready or bring a shutterbug along.

To top off the special day, lucky little ones go home with a goodie bag, omamori (good-luck amulet) and Japanese candy.

TRADITION

Shichigosan Blessing

>> When: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 10/20 through Nov. 17

>> Where: Hawaii Kotohira Jinsha-Hawaii Dazaifu Tenmangu, 1239 Olomea St.

>> Reservation and Cost: Book a day and time at jinja.us (click on “Shichigosan”); $65 suggested donation, but any amount is welcome.