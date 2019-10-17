ExtraFamily: Youth rally nationwide for after-school programs

Joining other students across the nation, Hawaii youth will gather Wednesday to celebrate programs that enrich their lives when the school day is done. Read more

Joining other students across the nation, Hawaii youth will gather Wednesday to celebrate programs that enrich their lives when the school day is done. Lights On Afterschool will bring together members of the After-School All-Stars, YMCA of Honolulu, Kama‘aina Kids, Moiliili Community Center and other programs to the state Capitol rotunda.

There, contributing to some 8,000 events around the country, Hawaii’s kids will hold a rally, decorating the Capitol, playing music, dancing and displaying their artwork. They will provide testimony in support of after-school programs and then sign-wave on Beretania Street.

The gathering, organized by the Hawai‘i Afterschool Alliance, is the 20th annual event to help the community remember the importance of after-school and out- of-school programs in supporting student success.

Demand for such programs is great, and more are needed. The America After 3PM household survey of 30,000 families found that while a whopping 10.2 million youth participate in after-school programs nationwide, many more go unaddressed — for each child enrolled, two more are waiting to get in. In the U.S., one in five kids is unsupervised after the school day ends.

Join the rally and help turn a spotlight on the issue.

YOUTH

Lights On Afterschool

>> When: 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

>> Where: State Capitol Rotunda, 415 S. Beretania St.