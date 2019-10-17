comscore Magical Broadway show ‘The Illusionists’ comes to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Magical Broadway show ‘The Illusionists’ comes to Hawaii

  • By Sjarif Goldstein sgoldstein@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:15 p.m.

“The Illusionists” comes to town next week bringing literal magic, with five performers putting their varied talents on display for Hawaii audiences. Read more

