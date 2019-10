Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Pie in the Sky”

By Remy Lai

Knowing very little English, 11-year-old Jingwen feels like an alien when his family immigrates to Australia, but copes with his loneliness and the loss of his father by baking elaborate cakes. For ages 8-12

“Baking Cookbook for Teens”

By Robin Donovan

An overview of baking that explains fundamental baking concepts and reviews kitchen safety. More than 75 scrumptious recipes range from easy to challenging, plus recipe suggestions based on occasions. For ages 13 and up