comscore HI Arts Lab kicks off its first season with ‘Dichterliebe — A Descent into Love’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

HI Arts Lab kicks off its first season with ‘Dichterliebe — A Descent into Love’

  • By Rasa Fournier, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:16 p.m.

Hawaii’s Maika‘i Nash had innovation in performing arts on his mind when he returned to Hawaii after an illustrious career abroad. Read more

Previous Story
Review: ‘Tosca’ an outstanding season opener for Hawaii Opera Theatre

Scroll Up