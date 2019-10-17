comscore Sketch Comedy Festival attracts local and national talent to the Honolulu stage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

Sketch Comedy Festival attracts local and national talent to the Honolulu stage

  • By Jackie Carberry jcarberry@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The three-day festival, with facets of comedy from sketch to stand-up to improv, is now in its fifth year, featuring local and national talent. Read more

Previous Story
Review: ‘Tosca’ an outstanding season opener for Hawaii Opera Theatre

Scroll Up