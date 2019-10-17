3 locals advance in Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournament

Jared Sawada, Brent Grant and Nick Mason advanced to the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament recently. Read more

Sawada, a Mililani graduate, tied for fourth at the first stage qualifier in San Jacinto, Calif., with rounds of 70-66-68-68. Grant (Moanalua) earned a share of 11th with rounds of 71-70-69-67 at the same site.

Mason, a Leilehua and Hawaii Hilo alum, also tied for 11th (69-64-74-71), at the first stage in Mobile, Ala.

The second stage begins Oct. 29. Players who advance to the final stage, Dec. 12-15 in Florida, are assured a Korn Ferry Tour card.

Hawaii’s Kalena Preus, T.K. Kim and Donny Hopoi did not advance.

At the LPGA Qualifying Stage II in Venice, Fla., Hawaii golfers are chasing heading into today’s final round. The top 30 and ties move on to the final Q-Series, a 144-hole marathon Oct. 21-Nov. 2 at Pinehurst, N.C.

Nicole Sakamoto (69—217) is closest, moving up to 71st on Wednesday. Stephanie Kono (69—218) climbed into a tie for 89th. Marissa Chow (76—223), Britney Yada (73—224) and Brittany Fan (74—226) are far back.

Former UH golfers miss cut at Senior LPGA Championship

Former University of Hawaii golfers Cindy Rarick and Lenore Rittenhouse failed to make the cut at the Senior LPGA Championship, which was won by Helen Alfredsson on Wednesday.

Rarick opened with an 80 Monday at the Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Ind. She shot 82 Tuesday to miss the cut by three. The top 45 and ties played the final round. Rittenhouse shot 82-92.

Makawao’s Gaiotti runs away with Maui Women’s Invitational

Annette Gaiotti, who won the Senior Women’s State Amateur in Utah this summer, opened with a 67 and cruised to victory in the 65th annual Maui Women’s Invitational last weekend.

Gaiotti, a three-time Utah Golf Association Player of the Year playing out of Makawao, fired her 3-under 67 in calm conditions at Ka’anapali Kai on Saturday. She shot 4-over 75 in the wind Sunday at Royal Ka’anapali.

Wailuku’s Mia Hew (75-79) was second, 12 shots back.

Lahaina’s Gina Parola shot 81-83 to capture overall low-net honors at 125.

Honolulu’s Vivian Ahn, Wailuku’s Bobbi DeLucia and Lahaina’s Joyce Hasler captured flight honors. There were 68 in the field, from six states.

Cross holds off Sequin to win inaugural Klipper Invitational

Kaneohe’s Eric Cross shot 70 Saturday to beat Hawaii high school champ Jake Sequin by three shots and win the inaugural Klipper Invitational.

Cross opened with a 72 Friday to finish at 2-under 142. Sequin, a Mid-Pacific junior, had rounds of 70-75. Andrew Okita (77), Blaze Akana (75) and Joshua Hayashida (74) tied for third at 146.

Mike Kawate (71—144) won the senior flight by 16 shots. Wade Nakamura (81—157) captured A flight and Jon Shirafuji (84—166) B flight.