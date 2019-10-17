comscore 3 locals advance in Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 locals advance in Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournament

  • By Ann Miller, special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jared Sawada, Brent Grant and Nick Mason advanced to the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament recently. Read more

