Ferd Lewis: Are Falcons thinking of taking flight from MWC?

Is the Air Force Academy Falcon football team contemplating flying the Mountain West Conference coop?

You might wonder given head coach Troy Calhoun’s curious thinking out loud after Saturday’s 43-24 thumping of Fresno State.

Following one of the Falcons’ most impressive victories of late, Calhoun mourned the schedule ahead that includes Saturday’s nationally televised game with the University of Hawaii at Aloha Stadium as an avenue to reintroduce the issue of conference membership.

“Goodness gracious,” Calhoun told the Colorado Springs Gazette. “The kind of challenges we have going forward, every game is going to be hard. That’s just the reality of where we are.”

Later, he circled back to the topic, saying, “We are in a league where, to be blunt, I don’t know if it’s the route maybe (we) should go …” Calhoun told the Gazette.

Asked to expand on what he meant, Calhoun said, “I just don’t know if it’s really a match. I don’t know if it’s best. I don’t know if … Now, we are. And we’re lucky to be, just the quality of the schools of the other member institutions that are part of it.”

It was apparently the second time he has addressed the subject with the media since July.

Know this about Calhoun, a former Falcon quarterback (1985-88) who often tormented the Rainbow Warriors in his days running the flexbone offense: He carefully, calculatingly, measures his words and thoughts. This was no impulsive, off-the-top rant.

As it was, perhaps, intended, it makes interesting food for thought. Because, as it happens, the American Athletic Conference is examining its options in the wake of the announced departure of Connecticut next summer for the Big East.

The Falcons, as a charter member of the MWC, have had a solid but unspectacular resume in the conference, going 80-75, but are without a championship in 20 seasons. They got to one title game, losing to San Diego State in 2015.

The Falcons have sought bluer skies before, of course. They made a football-only bid for Big 12 membership three years ago when half the MWC threw their helmets into the ring before the conference decided against expansion.

Then there is the AAC, which likes to brand itself as a “Power 6” conference to separate itself from the MWC and other non-Power 5 leagues, which is where the Naval Academy currently docks as a football-only member. The Middies, because of their national brand, carved out a special TV deal in their membership terms.

Air Force, Army and Navy have taken different paths in their pursuit of college football success. The Falcons have belonged to a conference since 1980, when they joined the Western Athletic Conference before defecting to the MWC in 1999. Army tried Conference USA (1988-04) before returning to independence, where the Black Knights have recently found considerable success.

So, the Falcons could explore independence, parking their other sports in the WAC or Big Sky, better tailor their schedule and maybe pick up bundles of extra TV cash, too. Though it doesn’t work for everyone, as Brigham Young has been learning.

So, it might behoove the ’Bows to come up with a victory Saturday because if the General Kuter Trophy goes back to the Academy, who knows when they might see it again.

