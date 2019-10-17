Hawaii courses to host series of college golf tournaments

A few hundred college golfers are about to descend on Hawaii. Read more

A few hundred college golfers are about to descend on Hawaii. That means all of the below:

>> Six Costco-sized college golf tournaments will be played here in an 11-day blitz.

>> Hawaii golf teams are serious about sticking to limited travel budgets, and;

>> Our weather is pretty much perfect.

It starts Oct. 27 with the 13th annual Dennis Rose Men’s and Women’s Intercollegiates at Waikoloa Kings’.

Host University of Hawaii-Hilo defends its title in one of the largest NCAA Division II men’s tournaments. The 17-team field includes Cal State Monterey Bay, Dixie State and Western Washington from the top 25, along with Hawaii Pacific and Chaminade. UHH and HPU are in the 11-team women’s tournament.

“It’s the biggest field we’ve ever had,” says Earl Tamiya, now in his 29th season coaching Hilo’s men. “We want to make this the best D-II tournament in the country.

“We want to showcase Hawaii. We want people to come to Hawaii and we want to expose the Big Island and the courses on it. I think it brings a lot of dollars to the Big Island.”

The University of Hawaii tees off a day later on Oahu’s west side with the men’s Hoakalei Collegiate Invitational and the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei. Then both teams head to the neighbor islands, where the men have the Ka’anapali Classic and the Wahine play gracious hosts again for the Pac-12 Preview at Nanea.

Eight Pac-12 women’s teams are ranked. Both men’s events have 20 teams competing.

Sophomore Allysha Mae Mateo leads Brigham Young into the Rainbow Wahine Invitational. Mateo, known for her golf and 4.308 GPA at Maryknoll, claimed her first collegiate victory last month at the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate. Last week, she was second at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invite. The Cougars beat the Big West’s UC Davis by one for the team title.

Those are now career highlights, in a sport that has evolved dramatically since her junior days.

“Course management is a game-changer,” Mateo says. “Also, the way that I approach every shot is different. Rather than focusing on the past, my focus is to stay in the present and when I get to every shot I ask myself, ‘What do I need to do?’ ”

In the spring season, the UH Manoa and Hilo men collaborate on the 29th annual Amer Ari Invitational at Kings’. Oregon State will be here with seniors Shawn Lu and Kyosuke Hara, who won a Hawaii state high school championship their final year at Moanalua.

Lu also won the individual title in 2016 and just claimed his first collegiate title at the Hamptons Intercollegiate in New York. The Beavers won the team championship by 32 and captured their OSU Invitational this week.

“This is my first college individual win and I think it is a big deal but it also just feels like any other win I have had in my life,” Lu says. “To win as a team is something special and junior golfers that will play college golf soon will realize that. It takes more than just one person playing well each week on a team to win so that is why a team win is so special.”

Like Mateo, the most dramatic difference in his game now has become his ability to focus on absolutely every shot.

“We play so many more events than I ever did in junior golf and each stroke is more important than ever,” he says. “One mistake can cost our team the tournament and you don’t want to be the person doing that when your whole team is out there playing as hard as they can.”

Hawaii’s spring season also includes the 43rd John A. Burns Intercollegiate at Wailua and the Wahine’s 35th Donnis Thompson Invitational (Kaneohe Klipper) and Anuenue Spring Break Classic (Kapalua Bay) in March.

Manoa’s teams have struggled so far, with one exception — a fourth-place finish at the 10-team Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate. Senior Megan Ratcliffe and juniors Tyra Tonkham and Sahara Washington all finished top 20.

Kotaru Murata, a freshman from Japan, has led the UH men in both starts. Justin Arcano, a junior from Maui, has led the team in scoring average his firs two seasons.

The final tournament of the season here is the PacWest Championships, April 20-22 at — fittingly — Waikoloa.

“The goal now is to win the PacWest,” Tamiya says. “Everything’s headed for that. The guys are working hard. I’ve got them in yoga and karate.”