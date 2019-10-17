High school football matchups preview

Mililani (7-3) won the regular-season matchup 35-0, but Farrington (2-7) has been a different team with a run-heavy load since midseason. Read more

Farrington vs. No. 3 Mililani

Today, 7:30 p.m.

At Mililani

Mililani (7-3) won the regular-season matchup 35-0, but Farrington (2-7) has been a different team with a run-heavy load since midseason. Raymond Millare had his best three-game stretch against Kapolei (177 yards, two touchdowns), Kamehameha (126, one) and Waianae (123, one), and the Governors went 2-1.

Without the ground game, the Govs’ offense has not thrived. When they lost to Mililani, Farrington had minus-44 yards on 34 rushes. Millare had two carries for 6 yards that night.

Mililani is coming off a 3-0 loss to No. 2 Punahou and has lost three of its last four games. The Trojans have won nine in a row against the Govs, who last beat Mililani in 2011.

Waipahu vs. No. 7 Leilehua

Today, 7:30 p.m.

At Leilehua

The winner of this semifinal will claim a Division I state tournament berth. Defending league champion Waipahu (4-5) has made weekend drama a thing with margins of three, three and two points in their last three games. While running back Alfred Failauga continues to pile onto his all-time rushing yardage tally — currently 5,683 yards — Waipahu has been inconsistent as a whole offensively. In last week’s 14-12 win over Kailua, there were four turnovers by the home team and two TDs were called back by penalties.

The Mules (8-1) have been lit since losing to eventual first-place finisher Moanalua on Aug. 30. Five wins in a row, including victories over Damien and ‘Iolani. Quarterback Kekoa Turangan has benefited from a strong ground game, completing 65% of his passes. He has 19 TD passes with just four picks, allowing running backs Damarion Smith and Jemell Vereen to carry much of the load.

Defensively, the Mules have allowed 13 points or fewer six times, including last week’s 54-6 win over Radford. The Mules are 3-1 against Top 10 competition.

Kailua vs. No. 8 Moanalua

Today, 7:30 p.m.

At Moanalua

After averaging 38.5 points per game in their previous four games, Na Menehune (8-1) were shut out for three quarters against Damien before falling 22-17 last weekend. The loss did not register in the OIA D-I standings, but Moanalua is familiar with this pattern. Last year’s unbeaten squad fell in the playoffs (against Castle). This time, they could be hungrier going into this opening-round playoff matchup.

Damien’s defense limited Moanalua QB RJ Javar to a season-low 53% completion rate. Moanalua had just 46 snaps from center, not counting punts.

A win would give Kailua (4-6) its first state berth since 2003. Moanalua last played at states in ’16, a first-round loss to ‘Iolani.

Kailua moved the ball between the 20s in a 14-12 loss at Waipahu last week and its defense forced four turnovers. When Kailua hosted Moanalua on Aug. 16, the visitors eked out a 19-18 win.

Kailua QB Cameron Friel tossed three TD passes that day, but also threw three interceptions. His mobility is key in the pocket, but he also ran for a season-high 83 yards (nine rushes) against Moanalua.

Kaimuki vs. Kaiser

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

At Kaiser

A Division II state tournament berth is at stake in this playoff matchup. Kaiser (9-1) is back on the happy train since losing to Roosevelt three weeks ago. Though starting QB Easton Yoshino (concussion) sat out last week, backup Brock Perriera guided the Cougars to a 38-6 win over Kalaheo.

Kaiser was the only team to beat Kaimuki (8-2) in division play. Yoshino fired a season-high six TD passes in that Sept. 13 matchup, going 11-for-19 for 279 yards with two picks.

The Cougars beat the Bulldogs despite rushing for minus-14 yards on 35 attempts.

Kaimuki QB Jayden Maiava threw for 417 yards and four TD passes that night, but completed just 37% of his attempts. Kaiser’s defense also limited Kaimuki’s Naomas Asuega-Fualaau to a season-low 42 rushing yards on 17 carries. It was the only no-TD game for the 5-foot-11, 210-pound senior. —

Waialua vs. Roosevelt

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

At Roosevelt

Waialua (5-5) squeezed into the playoffs, but can the Bulldogs pull off a big upset with some of their injured starters still out? Kyler Dicion has established his role as the starter at quarterback after moving to linebacker to begin this season. He has been effective (1,254 passing yards, 16 TDs, eight INT) and is a willing runner, enough to keep most defenses honest.

RB Storm Quilinderino has produced 989 yards and seven TDs from scrimmage, and two-way standout Kai Hoekstra has been splendid with 31 receptions for 488 yards and 12 TDs.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 29-26 overtime loss at Pearl City.

Defending league champion Roosevelt (8-1) won the coin flip after finishing tied for first place with Kaimuki and Kaiser. A win against Waialua will send the Rough Riders to the state tournament. They lost safety Aalona Monteilh and cornerback Joshua Maikui to injuries two weeks ago, but won at Nanakuli 55-10 last week.

Wide receiver Chase Akana (26 receptions, 536 yards, seven TDs) is in sync with quarterback Sky Ogata (2,137 passing yards, 20 TDs).

Roosevelt has won the past three matchups with Waialua by a combined score of 117-14, including a 28-7 victory during the regular season (Aug. 16).