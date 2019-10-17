Rainbow Warriors feel they have an abundance of receivers who are ready and capable

This football season, the most difficult seat to get is in the meeting room for Hawaii receivers. Read more

This football season, the most difficult seat to get is in the meeting room for Hawaii receivers.

“It gets crowded,” receivers coach Andre Allen said of his SRO lectures and video reviews. “Every seat is taken in our room. It’s a good situation to have.”

In the first six games, the Rainbow Warriors have played 12 receivers, including three true freshmen. Eleven of them have caught passes. Eight different receivers have at least one touchdown reception.

“It’s good having guys who step up in case somebody goes down or somebody needs a break or a little play off,” quarterback Cole McDonald said. “Just having guys who know what they’re doing and being fast throughout their routes that they’re running, it’s fun to be a part of. It’s nice to hit those guys and let them run into space.”

The collective success of the receivers — 12.3 yards per catch and 23 touchdowns — has put the UH coaches into a unique time-management conundrum. The coaches are seeking playing opportunities in a four-wide offense that can expand to five receivers if the running back is pulled. “I’d rather have too many talented guys than not enough,” Allen said .

Head coach Nick Rolovich also is mindful of the year-old NCAA rule that allows a player to qualify for a redshirt if he does not play in more than four games this season. Slotback/returner Lincoln Victor, a true freshman, already has played in four games. Two of Victor’s seven catches have resulted in touchdowns.

“There’s no rule you need to redshirt your freshman year,” Rolovich said. “Me and Lincoln have had a couple talks already where we’re on the same page. I’m glad the communication is open for guys who have possible redshirts.”

Allen said: “You play it each game, and see how it goes. We want our guys to prepare to play, and whatever happens, happens. If we need ’em, we want ’em ready to play.”

The receiver depth has been beneficial during practices. In passing drills, four different quarterbacks will throw to four receivers. The format gives more reps to the quarterbacks and receivers. It also builds the resumes of the reserve players.

“There’s no lack of opportunity to put stuff on film to move up the depth chart at the receiver position,” Rolovich said.

The four starters — slotbacks Cedric Byrd and Jason-Matthew Sharsh, and wideouts Jared Smart and JoJo Ward — have had 100-yard games. Slotback Melquise Stovall broke into the century club with 114 receiving yards against Boise State this past weekend.

“Even though five of us have had 100 yards, there are so many other receivers who have produced,” said Sharsh, a captain.”We’re always happy seeing other people do good.”

The competition will expand in two weeks when Kumoku Noa, a fourth-year junior, is expected to be cleared from an ailment that has sidelined him this season.

“Noa’s just about ready to come back,” Rolovich said. “He can play all five receiver positions. That adds a whole other element.”