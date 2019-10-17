University of Hawaii graduation rate hits record high

The University of Hawaii athletic department said it has achieved a school record for its Graduation Success Rate, hitting the 88-percent mark. Read more

The GSR is an NCAA metric for graduation rates introduced in 2002. The current period measures athletes who enrolled during the 2012-13 academic year and graduated within six years.

UH’s previous best, 85 percent, was set last year.

Five of UH’s 21 teams — water polo, women’s tennis, women’s golf, cross country-track and field and men’s tennis — achieved perfect scores while seven teams topped the national average for their sports, UH said.

The GSR formula does not include athletes who left school while academically eligible.