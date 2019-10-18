Off the News: Keep those health cards posted

Two days after being issued a yellow placard last month for various violations during a routine state Health Department inspection, Shaka Shaka Tea Express in Moiliili secured the good-to-go green card during a follow-up inspection. Read more

Two days after being issued a yellow placard last month for various violations during a routine state Health Department inspection, Shaka Shaka Tea Express in Moiliili secured the good-to-go green card during a follow-up inspection. However, because the yellow card was missing from the wall where the inspector had posted it, the shop was slapped with a $2,000 fine. Ouch. Don’t let those placards slip from view, proprietors.

Since the color-coded program was launched in 2014, more than 40,000 inspections at restaurants have resulted in the issuing of some 6,500 yellow cards and six red-card directives to immediately close doors.