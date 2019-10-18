comscore Deputy prosecutor charged with harassment for shoving defense lawyer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Deputy prosecutor charged with harassment for shoving defense lawyer

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.

The Honolulu deputy prosecutor who admits shoving a defense lawyer in the state courthouse has been charged with harassment. Read more

