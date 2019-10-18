comscore Drift racer who crashed into triathlete gets 1 year in prison | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Drift racer who crashed into triathlete gets 1 year in prison

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

A 21-year-old man who crashed into and caused serious injury to a bicyclist while drift racing on Tantalus Drive is going to jail for a year. Taylor Liang was scheduled to turn himself in this morning. Read more

Previous Story
Katherine Kealoha still considering plea deal

Scroll Up