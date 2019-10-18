comscore Lawmakers to revisit statewide ban of flavored e-cigarettes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmakers to revisit statewide ban of flavored e-cigarettes

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:17 p.m.

State lawmakers, grappling with how to stop an unprecedented rise in vaping among Hawaii youth, will consider a statewide ban of flavored electronic cigarettes again next legislative session amid a growing outbreak of lung illnesses nationwide. Read more

