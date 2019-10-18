Servco awards $20K grants to 19 nonprofits

The Servco Foundation has awarded 19 nonprofit organizations $20,000 grants as part of Servco’s $1.5 million Centennial Service Campaign. Read more

The Servco Foundation has awarded 19 nonprofit organizations $20,000 grants as part of Servco’s $1.5 million Centennial Service Campaign.

The foundation selected the recipients after accepting nominations from June 1 through July 14 that included a 150-word narrative by the nominator explaining why the nonprofit should receive a grant as well as how that particular nonprofit had affected her/his life.

The Servco Foundation was established in 1986 by Honolulu-based Servco Pacific Inc., which has operations in automotive distribution and retail, car sharing, appliance distribution and retail, and capital investments.

Recipients of “The Servco Foundation 2019 Community Grant Program” are:

>> Statewide: Alzheimer’s Association Aloha Chapter, Child and Family Service, Make-a-Wish Hawaii and Special Olympics Hawaii.

>> Oahu: Domestic Violence Action Center, Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation, Hawaii Meals on Wheels, Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii and Shriners Hospital for Children Honolulu.

>> Maui: Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation, Maui Arts & Cultural Center and Pacific Cancer Foundation.

>> Kauai: Growing Our Own Teachers Kauai, Kauai Independent Food Bank and Kauai Humane Society.

>> Hawaii island: Boys to Men Mentoring Network of Hawaii, Hawaii Forest Institute, Hawaii Island Adult Care Inc. and Hawaii Wildlife Center.

More information can be found at servco.com/grant.

—

ON THE MOVE

>> Design firm G70 has named Kawika McKeague its first kanaka maoli principal. He has 25 years’ experience in facilitating local and national level planning efforts, which have enabled a diverse clientele base within the public, private and nonprofit sectors. Besides his principal responsibilities, McKeague is director of cultural planning.

Bank of Hawaii has announced the following new vice presidents:

>> Francine Lam has been promoted to vice president from assistant vice president. She will continue serving as a commercial appraisal officer in the Wholesale Credit department at Bank of Hawaii. Lam has 26 years’ experience as a real estate analyst and appraiser, while serving in various financial institutions and firms throughout her career.