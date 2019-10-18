comscore University of Hawaii regents call for civility and nonviolence in TMT debate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii regents call for civility and nonviolence in TMT debate

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents is calling for nonviolence and de- escalation of tension in the university community in connection with the conflict over Mauna Kea. Read more

Previous Story
Katherine Kealoha still considering plea deal

Scroll Up