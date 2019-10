Cameryn Collie had 10 kills as the Hawaii Pacific volleyball team swept Dominican 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 on Thursday at St. Francis Gym. Read more

Cameryn Collie had 10 kills as the Hawaii Pacific volleyball team swept Dominican 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 on Thursday at St. Francis Gym.

The Sharks improved to 13-6 overall and 9-2 in PacWest play.

Edee Leslie had seven kills for the Penguins (1-14, 1-9).

>> Bria Beale had 13 kills and four aces for host Hawaii Hilo in a 25-11, 25-7, 25-14 sweep over Notre Dame de Namur.

The Vulcans (13-5, 5-5 PacWest) hit .432 over a struggling Argonauts squad that dropped to 1-15, 1-8.