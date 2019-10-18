comscore Stan Sheriff 25th anniversary countdown: No. 2 Tes Whitlock’s bomb beats BYU | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stan Sheriff 25th anniversary countdown: No. 2 Tes Whitlock’s bomb beats BYU

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

What could be better than beating your biggest rival? Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 17, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 18, 2019

Scroll Up