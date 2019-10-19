comscore Editorial: Don’t stall on Red Hill fuel tanks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Don’t stall on Red Hill fuel tanks

  Today
  • Updated 6:42 p.m.

When in doubt, delay. That strategy might be palatable for the Navy when dealing with its aging fuel tanks embedded in Red Hill, but it’s not good enough for Oahu residents who depend on the pure aquifer located just 100 feet below the tanks. Read more

