Katherine Kealoha plans to sign plea deal, her attorney says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Katherine Kealoha plans to sign plea deal, her attorney says

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

Former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha intends to sign a plea deal with federal prosecutors in which she will admit to three felony criminal offenses from two pending prosecutions, one of her attorneys said Friday. Read more

