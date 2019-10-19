comscore Arts at Marks Garage seeks a title sponsor and support, or it may close | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Arts at Marks Garage seeks a title sponsor and support, or it may close

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

The time to save the Arts at Marks Garage, Honolulu’s longtime urban arts center, is now or never, according to volunteer board members. Read more

Previous Story
EPA delays removal of lead-contaminated soil under Kalihi street

Scroll Up