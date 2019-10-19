Mililani feasts on Farrington turnovers to advance to OIA Open championship

Five turnovers in one half isn’t going to get you far, especially against a hungry-for-the-ball defense that is accustomed to setting up a top-flight offense like Mililani. Read more

Five turnovers in one half isn’t going to get you far, especially against a hungry-for-the-ball defense that is accustomed to setting up a top-flight offense like Mililani.

Such was the plight of the Farrington Governors on Friday night at the Trojans’ John Kauinana Stadium in the OIA Open Division semifinals. Mililani (8-3) put those five gifts to use and roared to a 34-7 victory.

Next week, the Trojans meet the winner of tonight’s other semifinal matchup — Campbell or Kahuku — for the league championship. The win also guaranteed Mililani a spot in the state tournament.

>> Click here to see photos of the game between Mililani and Farrington.

The Trojans got it going early, building a 31-0 halftime lead. Mililani’s first touchdown — Brendyn Agbayani’s pass to Kanoa Gibson for 16 yards — gave the home team a 10-0 first-quarter lead.

Then the turnovers (the Govs coughed it up six times in the contest) kicked in. Kamalu DeBlake and Mark Pasternak recovered fumbles and then Asher Pilanca intercepted a pass for the Central Oahu boys. All three led to scores. DeBlake took his recovery to the house from 5 yards out and the Trojans also made Farrington pay on Malosi Sam’s 4-yard TD run and Rayvin Yacapin’s 52-yard touchdown reception on an Agbayani pass for the 31-point bulge.

Farrington got on the board in the third quarter when Tugase Williams picked up a Trojans fumble and ran it back 76 yards for a TD. But Farrington, despite being able to move the ball, couldn’t punch it in on offense all night.

The Governors (2-8) are not done. Next week, they will play the loser of tonight’s Campbell vs. Kahuku game in the OIA Open third-place game with a state berth on the line.

Agbayani finished 15-for-29 for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He looked comfortable in the pocket, and the offensive gains were a big mental boost — since Mililani was shut out by Punahou 3-0 last week.

Gibson caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans.

Farrington receiver Christian Havea turned in a solid night with six catches for 95 yards from quarterbacks Darius Chaffin and Kulana Pate, who went down with a collarbone injury. Chaffin was also banged up and his status for next week is unknown.

Jasiah Alcover, a backup to Sam, was the game’s leading rusher with 86 yards on 11 carries.

Kaulana Navares kicked field goals of 48 and 30 yards for Mililani.

—

No. 3. Mililani 34, Farrington 7

At Mililani

>> Farrington (2-8) 0 0 7 0 — 7

>> Mililani (8-3) 17 14 0 3 — 34

Mililani — FG Kaulana Navares FG

Mililani — Kanoa Gibson 16 pass from Brendyn Agbayani (Navares kick)

Mililani — Kamalu DeBlake 5 fumble return (Navares kick)

Mililani — Malosi Sam 4 run (Navares kick)

Mililani — Rayvin Yacapin 52 pass from Agbayani (Navares kick)

Farrington — Tugase Williams 76 fumble recovery return (Andrew Elijah Juan Cabuco kick)

Mililani — FG Navares 30

RUSHING — Farrington: TJ Paleafei 7-25, Jonah Aina-Chaves 6-15 , Selau Kalani 3-6, Darius Chaffin 6-4, Kulana Pate 1-0, Williams 1-(minus-12), TEAM 2-(minus-14). Mililani: Jasiah Alcover 11-86, Sam 7-35, Raysen Motoyama 1-28, Agbayani 3-6, Richard Gideon 1-0.

PASSING — Farrington: Pate 6-11-2-97, Chaffin 6-9-0-27. Mililani: Agbayani 15-29-1-195, Gideon 6-7-0-26, Arona Sagapolute 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — Farrington: Christian Havea 6-95, Isaiah Rios 2-11, Exodus Liua 1-9, Kainoa Mane 1-6, Dahlas Suyat 1-4, SIzayah Savea 1-(minus-1). Mililani: Gibson 5-77, Rayvin Yacapin 2-62, Jarin Kalama 2-25, Pono Hookano 2-22, Mystik Sampaga 2-13, Motoyama 2-11, Koa Kalama 2-1, Sagapolutele 1-7, John East 1-6, Lance Mintz 1-0, Alcover 1-(minus-3).