Mililani feasts on Farrington turnovers to advance to OIA Open championship
Five turnovers in one half isn’t going to get you far, especially against a hungry-for-the-ball defense that is accustomed to setting up a top-flight offense like Mililani.
Such was the plight of the Farrington Governors on Friday night at the Trojans’ John Kauinana Stadium in the OIA Open Division semifinals. Mililani (8-3) put those five gifts to use and roared to a 34-7 victory.
Next week, the Trojans meet the winner of tonight’s other semifinal matchup — Campbell or Kahuku — for the league championship. The win also guaranteed Mililani a spot in the state tournament.
The Trojans got it going early, building a 31-0 halftime lead. Mililani’s first touchdown — Brendyn Agbayani’s pass to Kanoa Gibson for 16 yards — gave the home team a 10-0 first-quarter lead.
Then the turnovers (the Govs coughed it up six times in the contest) kicked in. Kamalu DeBlake and Mark Pasternak recovered fumbles and then Asher Pilanca intercepted a pass for the Central Oahu boys. All three led to scores. DeBlake took his recovery to the house from 5 yards out and the Trojans also made Farrington pay on Malosi Sam’s 4-yard TD run and Rayvin Yacapin’s 52-yard touchdown reception on an Agbayani pass for the 31-point bulge.
Farrington got on the board in the third quarter when Tugase Williams picked up a Trojans fumble and ran it back 76 yards for a TD. But Farrington, despite being able to move the ball, couldn’t punch it in on offense all night.
The Governors (2-8) are not done. Next week, they will play the loser of tonight’s Campbell vs. Kahuku game in the OIA Open third-place game with a state berth on the line.
Agbayani finished 15-for-29 for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He looked comfortable in the pocket, and the offensive gains were a big mental boost — since Mililani was shut out by Punahou 3-0 last week.
Gibson caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans.
Farrington receiver Christian Havea turned in a solid night with six catches for 95 yards from quarterbacks Darius Chaffin and Kulana Pate, who went down with a collarbone injury. Chaffin was also banged up and his status for next week is unknown.
Jasiah Alcover, a backup to Sam, was the game’s leading rusher with 86 yards on 11 carries.
Kaulana Navares kicked field goals of 48 and 30 yards for Mililani.