Top 10 sports events at Stan Sheriff Center
By Dave Reardon
-
Today
- Updated 12:06 a.m.
Here is the complete list of the Star-Advertiser’s picks for most memorable sports events in the Stan Sheriff Center’s first 25 years.
Read more
Hawaii men’s basketball shocks No. 2 Kansas, Dec. 30, 1997
UH’s Tes Whitlock hits buzzer-bomb to beat BYU, Feb. 16, 1995
Warriors volleyball beats nemesis Long Beach State for Big West crown, April 20, 2019
Yuval Katz leads UH men’s volleyball past UCLA, March 1, 1996
Wahine volleyball win puts Dave Shoji alone at top in coaching wins, Sept. 6, 2013
’Bows trounce No. 4 Michigan State in basketball season opener, Nov. 19, 2005
UH edges down Tulsa again on way to second NCAA hoops tourney in row, Feb. 22, 2002
Michigan State stuns 31-0 Wahine in NCAA volleyball regional final, Dec. 8, 1995
Star-studded Lakers beat Golden State in preseason, Oct. 12, 2003
Biggest crowd in Wahine basketball history shows for Nani Cockett’s senior night, Feb. 14, 1998
Also receiving votes: Vince Carter’s 29 leads USA over Canada on way to Sydney Olympics, 2000; UH hoops win over Nevada sets tone for 28-6 season, 2015; Bobby Nash’s half-court shot beats Oral Roberts, 2004; Days after father’s death, Miah Ostrowski nearly leads UH basketball past No. 25 Utah State, 2011; USC edges Wahine volleyball in NCAA third round, 2011; Matt Lojeski’s senior night 35 sends Riley Wallace out a winner, 2007; Arizona edges San Diego State in Diamond Head Classic final, 2012; Jason Carter’s 21 helps UH edge Nebraska in NIT game, 2004.