Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:
Maui Planning Commission convenes 9 a.m. Tuesday at Planning Department conference room for a public hearing on proposed County Code amendments relating to transient vacation rentals in apartment and industrial districts and dwelling units in industrial districts. The panel also will hold a workshop on proposed changes to special management area and shoreline area rules with Chip Fletcher of the University of Hawaii School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology.
Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. will hold Paratransit Community Education Sessions at 8 and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Thursday at 99 Mahalani St. in Wailuku to provide basic knowledge of the paratransit system. Visit meoinc.org or call 727-8246.
Mayor Michael Victorino will hold a community meeting to receive written and verbal comments on the proposed budget for FY 2020-21 at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Helene Hall in Hana. Info: 270-7855 or mauicounty.gov/Budget.