Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

>> Maui Planning Commission convenes 9 a.m. Tuesday at Planning Department conference room for a public hearing on proposed County Code amendments relating to transient vacation rentals in apartment and industrial districts and dwelling units in industrial districts. The panel also will hold a workshop on proposed changes to special management area and shoreline area rules with Chip Fletcher of the University of Hawaii School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology.

>> Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. will hold Paratransit Community Education Sessions at 8 and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Thursday at 99 Mahalani St. in Wailuku to provide basic knowledge of the paratransit system. Visit meoinc.org or call 727-8246.

>> Mayor Michael Victorino will hold a community meeting to receive written and verbal comments on the proposed budget for FY 2020-21 at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Helene Hall in Hana. Info: 270-7855 or mauicounty.gov/Budget.

>> Akaku Upstairs: Kumu hula Kapono and Kanoenani Kamaunu will share the history and art of making hula implements at this week’s free salon session, 6 p.m. Thursday, 333 Dairy Road, Suite 204. RSVP at akaku.org/salons or call 871-5554; walk-ins welcome.

>> “How to Improve Hawaii’s Business Climate”: The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii event featuring Steve Petranik, editor of Hawaii Business Magazine, will be held 11:30 to 1 p.m Friday at Maui Country Club. Cost: $10 includes lunch, eventbrite.com. Info: 591-9193 or info@grassrootinstitute.org.

>> Let’s Get REAL: The “Representatives Educating Awareness in Legitimate Documents” event sponsored by the county’s Immigrant Services Division features guest speakers and information on programs and the types of personal identification and documentation required to access and apply for benefits and other critical services. Immigrant Services Division, the Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing, MEO Enlace Hispano and Goodwill Employment Services are among the groups participating in the free public event from 8 a.m.-noon Friday at Maui Economic Opportunity Inc., 99 Mahalani St., in Wailuku. Space is limited. For more info and reservations, call Immigrant Services at 270-7791 or pick up a registration form at 2200 Main St., Suite 547.

>> Maui County Senior Citizens Fair: County Office on Aging and Maui Economic Opportunity present the annual event from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the War Memorial Complex, with entertainment, crafts, flu shots, informational booths and more. Cost: Free.

EVENTS

>> Wai.Kai Week: Maui Ocean Center’s celebration “of wai (fresh water) and kai (salt water) and where the two realms meet” runs today through Saturday with events including a Kealia Pond beach cleanup, appearances by environmental organizations, cultural talks, a benefit dinner and free daytime kamaaina admission for keiki ages 4-12 accompanied by paid adult. Info: mauioceancenter.com.

>> Pumpkin Patch: Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Kula Country Farms, 6240 Kula Highway. Cost: $3 per person, free for ages 2 and under. Info: 878-8381, kulacountryfarmsmaui.com.

STAGE

>> “Evil Dead the Musical”: ProArts Maui combines elements of the “Evil Dead” cult films for “one of the craziest, funniest and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time.” Due to adult content, recommended for ages 18+. Running 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 3, and 7 and 10 p.m. Oct. 31, at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road in Azeka Center. Cost: $30 general, $40 for “splash zone.” Info: proartsmaui.com, 463-6550.

>> History Theatre: Lahaina Restoration Foundation and Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives present dramatic portrayals of the Rev. William Richards, special envoy to Britain and the U.S. for the Hawaiian kingdom; Dr. Sarah Emerson, Hawaii’s first female licensed physician; and Halia, who will give a harrowing first-person account of the smallpox epidemic of 1853, at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2 at Waiola Church cemetery, 535 Wainee St. The performances will take place concurrently with groups of 30 audience members rotating between actors. Cost: $30 advance, $40 at the door includes light pupu. Info: lahainarestoration.org or 661-3262.

MUSIC/DANCE

>> Trio con Brio Copenhagen: Award-winning piano trio comprising Korean-born sisters Soo-Kyung Hong (cello) and Soo-Jin Hong (violin) and Danish pianist Jens Elvekjaer will perform a selection of works by Haydn, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky at 3 p.m. today at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $40-$50.

>> Okaidja Ofroso concert: Singer, guitarist, percussionist and dancer from Ghana performs 7:30 p.m. Friday at MACC’s Castle Theater, with dance floor for ticketed orchestra-level patrons. Cost: $35-$45.

>> HAPA/The Original Duo: Seventh show with Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i, plus special guests Eric Gilliom and Anthony Pfluke at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.

>> Artist 2 Artist: Henry Kapono and Alx Kawakami in a concert celebrating the music of James Taylor at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.

>> Rosy Simas Danse: “WEAVE” performance by Native American choreographer Rosy Simas weaves story, dance, moving images and quadraphonic sound at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $20-$45.

ART

>> “Art & Activism: An Exhibition About Change”: Schaefer International Gallery, MACC, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, through Oct. 31. Free admission.

>> “Malama Wao Akua”: A juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui, in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, through Nov. 2 at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center. Free admission. Info: 572-6560 or huinoeau.com.

>> “The Forgotten War Revisited”: Panels detailing the history of the Korean War with artifacts from the personal collections of Korean War Veteran Association members. Open noon to 4 p.m. weekdays, through Dec. 27, at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, 665 Kahului Beach Road. Free admission. Info: nvmc.org.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, call 242-SHOW (7469), or visit mauiarts.org.