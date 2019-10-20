comscore 3 CIA Air America crew identified among former war missing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

3 CIA Air America crew identified among former war missing

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:55 p.m.

Three civilians flying for the CIA’s Air America in 1971 during the “secret war” in Laos were among a record 218 identifications made by the Defense Department in fiscal year 2019 of Americans formerly missing from past wars. Read more

