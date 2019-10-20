Back in the Day on Maui

40 years ago …

Hannibal Tavares was surprised last night when Maui County elected him the only Republican mayor in the state.

But one man wasn’t the least bit surprised: former Mayor Elmer Cravalho, whose resignation in July prompted the special election. “Well, was there any doubt at any time?” Cravalho said. “Not in my mind.”

He said he saw the election results as being supportive of his administration since Tavares is considered to be in favor of many programs set up by Cravalho. The former mayor also suggested the support given to Tavares “is a repudiation of the Council,” which had opposed many of Cravalho’s programs.

60 years ago …

A concurrent resolution establishing a legislative fact-finding committee to study a labor-management controversy involving construction projects on Maui was introduced on the House floor.

It also asks Gov. Quinn to intercede in the dispute.

The shutdown, in its 12th week, is crimping the island economy and causing trained craftsmen to leave for work on other islands, said Maui Rep. John E. Milligan’s resolution.

90 years ago …

From now on, Traffic Chief Bob Lillis is going to station a traffic policeman in front of the Wailuku post office during the early morning rush hours. On Tuesday morning there was a rear-end collision in front of the place, and while the damage to the two cars was slight, Lillis is of the opinion that traffic abuses are creeping in and that a serious accident might occur at any time.

“People are parking cars there at all angles,” Lillis said, “and others are stopping their cars on the side of the street where parking is forbidden. Traffic policemen will be instructed to rigidly enforce the parking regulations from now on, and there will be no ‘just a minute until I get my mail.’”

100 years ago …

The cement factory recently put into operation by the Maui Agricultural Co. at Paia is proving a very great success. Cement for the new bank building in Wailuku and many other Maui structures in course of erection or contemplated is being supplied from this factory, and 250 barrels have been shipped to Davies & Co. on Oahu to help out the local situation. A small order also has been filled for the McBryde Sugar Co. on Kauai.

The capacity of the mill is 150 barrels a day. It has had difficulty so far in keeping up with immediate demands, but with an outturn of about 4,000 barrels a month, it is plain that the time will come when the factory can bid for business all over the islands and guarantee prompt delivery.