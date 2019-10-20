comscore HART takes gamble on partnership plan for rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HART takes gamble on partnership plan for rail

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:41 p.m.

The decision to use a public-private partnership to complete the Honolulu rail project has always been a bit of a gamble, but now the stakes are getting higher, and the city is all in. Read more

Previous Story
2 sought after illegal game room robbery in Kakaako

Scroll Up