Pastor makes a full-time commitment to Maui youth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pastor makes a full-time commitment to Maui youth

  • By N.T. Arevalo, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:04 p.m.

A full-time youth minister is rare in most churches. Word around island is there’s one in particular making a difference: Kaipo Thomas, 40, pastor of student ministry at Waipuna Chapel in Kula since 2011. Read more

