Pastor makes a full-time commitment to Maui youth

A full-time youth minister is rare in most churches. Word around island is there’s one in particular making a difference: Kaipo Thomas, 40, pastor of student ministry at Waipuna Chapel in Kula since 2011.

“When I first started I knew I needed to be in schools,” says Thomas as we sit with his family in the church’s nursery, an air-conditioned oasis. “If you’re working full time with youth, and youth are in the schools, what am I doing?”

He wanted to be immersed in the community, building on his ministry that started as a teen at Kalama Intermediate in Makawao. At Maui High, Thomas and his friends preached, led worship music and planned activities for their youth group. He went on to study philosophy and theology at college in San Diego, returning after graduation to Pukalani Community Church of the Nazarene, his childhood church, in 2002.

Ordained as a minister, he began working with youth and teaching middle and high school math and computer classes in area schools while studying for a master’s degree in elementary education. By the time his studies wrapped in 2011, the opportunity to serve as a full-time youth minister opened at Waipuna Chapel, and his fellowship there began.

“Kaipo was born and raised in Hawaii and has an enormous heart for his local community, especially the youth of our islands,” says Shaun Waite, lead pastor at Waipuna Chapel, who’s worked with Thomas since 2000. “He serves well, loves well, and that leads to lasting impact.”

The Kula church offers weekly youth nights studying Scripture, monthly outings and one-on-one intervention and discipleship. Thomas also partnered with other Maui churches to create the Unashamed Hawaii nonprofit to support biannual youth camps.

Beyond his work as a pastor, he is involved in student activities at private and public schools. He’s coached volleyball, golf and paddling, including at King Kekaulike and Maui high schools, Kamehameha Maui and Seabury Hall. He even volunteered to serve as adviser to the student government at Kalama. He’s also gotten to know faculty and staff, seeing his role as supporting adults as well as youths.

“If those structures and programs can be healthy, hopefully the students coming out of them can be healthy as well,” he says.

Samuel Cyr, a professional golfer from Maui now in San Diego, was a high schooler when he tagged along to a youth group session and met Thomas. He says Thomas’ humor and loving words and actions changed him.

“We used to pray together before tournaments to help me control my mind and give me peace out on the course,” says Cyr, 33. “He’s always been there to support me through the ups and downs of life, on and off the course.

“He genuinely cares about your life and your soul. He will go the extra mile for you, without questions.”

As director of student life at the University of Hawaii Maui College, Albert Paschoal comes across Thomas’ influence often.

“I can’t say how many times I find myself speaking to a student and hearing Kaipo in their voice, their mannerisms and their personality,” says Paschoal. “I actually stop them sometimes and ask if they know Kaipo Thomas. Nine times out of 10, a huge smile creeps onto their face, and you can feel how proud they are to acknowledge his acquaintance.”

Paschoal, 47, was once Thomas’ high school volleyball coach. They’ve even coached together over the years. Paschoal named his son Kaipo after Thomas.

Thomas lives in Makawao with wife Stephanie and toddler daughter Kalea, who hands me a toy. “The people I journey with are teens and their families,” he says. “Living in Hawaii is expensive. Families are stressed and on the edge.” He wants to support healthier mothers and fathers as well — and ensure teens live long enough to have a chance with life.

“There have been moments when I’ve had to walk with teens and families in times of loss,” he says. “I really dislike these moments. They happen too often in Hawaii. I’m always shocked to think that although we live in one of the most beautiful places in the world, life here is taken for granted and people live for so much less than they should.”

I ask what advice he would give others, if no one like Thomas is listening. “If one option doesn’t work, find something else,” he says. “But always fight for life.”