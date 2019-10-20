Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

The Maui Council Council will offer condolences to Danny Mateo’s ohana on Tuesday. The county is also issuing a call for residents to get involved by volunteering to serve on a government board, commission or committee. Read more

Council to offer condolences to Danny Mateo’s ohana

The Maui Council Council will convene a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to present a ceremonial resolution extending condolences to the family of former Chairman Danny Mateo, who held the Molokai residency seat from 2002-2013 and retired as county clerk in December. Mateo, 68, died Sept. 24.

Testimony will be taken at the Council Chamber in Wailuku and via remote testimony sites at Council district offices in Hana, Lanai City and Kaunakakai.

County issues call for residents to get involved

Make a difference in county affairs by volunteering to serve on a government board, commission or committee. There are openings on a variety of panels depending on your interests and expertise in such areas as development, cultural preservation, animal welfare, public safety and advocacy for children and seniors.

The application deadline is Nov. 15.

Vacancies need to be filled on the Urban Design Review Board, Arborist Committee, Cultural Resources Commission, Board of Ethics, Board of Variances and Appeals, Commission on Persons With Disabilities, Council on Aging, Fire and Public Safety Commission, Hana Advisory Committee, Kula Agricultural Park Committee, Lanai Planning Commission, Liquor Control Adjudication Board, Liquor Control Commission, Maui Planning Commission, Police Commission, Salary Commission, Affirmative Action Advisory Council, Civil Service Commission, Commission on Children and Youth, Maui Redevelopment Agency and Real Property Tax Review Board.

Responsibilities include hearing public testimony, reviewing policies and standards, and making recommendations and decisions that affect Maui County. Positions with terms of two to five years are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the County Council.

Apply online at mauicounty.gov/167/Boards- Commission or pick up applications at Kalana o Maui in Wailuku; Council Services offices on Molokai, Lanai and in Hana; and at all Parks and Recreation permit offices. Hard-copy applications should be mailed to Mayor Michael Victorino, County of Maui, 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.