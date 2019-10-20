3 takeaways from Hawaii’s 56-26 loss to Air Force

This is Hawaii’s first home loss of the year, and first time the 4-3 Warriors have lost back-to-back games. Read more

Shake off the Boise blues

After last week’s debacle at Boise State, it was especially important for Hawaii to be ready to play Saturday against Air Force.

On offense it was — sort of. After taking the opening kickoff, UH scored on a 41-yard field goal by Ryan Meskell. The lead would be short-lived, as the Falcons scored a touchdown on their first possession. They never gave up the lead and rarely relinquished control in their 56-26 road victory.

Surprisingly, it was the first time the Warriors scored on their first possession all season. In the previous six games, it was interception, missed field goal, interception, lost fumble, punt and punt. So a made field goal represents the best production to start a game all season.

This is Hawaii’s first home loss of the year, and first time the 4-3 Warriors have lost back-to-back games.

Explosives

Air Force backup quarterback Mike Schmidt was a big-play machine. He completed all four of his first-half passes after relieving injured starter Donald Hammond III (who had completed his only pass) midway through the first quarter.

Schmidt’s first two throws — his first career passes — went for gains of 39 yards to the UH 1 (Schmidt keeping for a TD on the next play), and 75 yards for a score on the next possession.

That’s two TDs in 1 minute and 2 seconds of game-clock time. Hawaii was supposed to be the quick-strike team, but the Falcons had three offensive plays longer than UH’s longest gain of 59 yards, its best of the season.

Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich said Air Force’s long gains were a combination of the Falcons’ speed and UH defensive mistakes.

“When they’re untouched it’s probably an assignment error,” he said. “But I don’t want to take away from their athleticism.”

Schmidt wasn’t done. He kept for two TDs, including a 61-yarder early in the fourth quarter, putting the Falcons ahead 42-26. At that point, he had 12 rushes for 100 yards, and Timothy Jackson had 10 carries for 105.

Schmidt finished with 120 rushing yards and 147 passing. Jackson netted 113 rushing.

Avoid mistakes

The Warriors did not turn over the ball until the fourth quarter. When they did, it was big.

Cole McDonald had just completed a fourth-down pass to Cedric Byrd for 10 yards and a first down. On the next play, McDonald could not find a receiver, was knocked down by Demonte Meeks and lost the ball. The fumble was recovered by Air Force’s Mosese Fifita at the UH 42.

It was still a two-score game with 11:21 left. But the Falcons took advantage, and Schmidt ran the final 18 yards to put Air Force up 49-26.

With 4:01 left, Hawaii had the ball at the Air Force 4 when Milton Bugg intercepted McDonald’s pass and returned it 92 yards.

Throughout the game, Hawaii missed plenty of tackles, including two on a Falcons touchdown that put them up 35-20 with 7:19 left in the third quarter. Jackson dodged two defenders on fourth and 1 at the Hawaii 10.

Air Force had six penalties for 55 yards, while Hawaii had five for 50. Melquise Stovall and J.R. Hensley were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. “I’m embarrassed about the personal fouls,” Rolovich said.