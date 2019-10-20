comscore Air Force overpowers Hawaii in blowout win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Air Force overpowers Hawaii in blowout win

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In the battle for the Kuter Trophy, it was an Air Force reserve who proved to be heroic. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian women dominate in longboard surfing
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 20, 2019

Scroll Up