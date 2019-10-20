comscore Kaimuki topples Kaiser to advance to OIA D-II championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kaimuki topples Kaiser to advance to OIA D-II championship

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kaimuki toppled Kaiser 33-17 on Saturday night at Ted Fukushima Athletic Complex. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian women dominate in longboard surfing
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 20, 2019

Scroll Up