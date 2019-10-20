comscore Kekahuna gets another title shot as Roosevelt rolls past Waialua and into OIA D-II title game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kekahuna gets another title shot as Roosevelt rolls past Waialua and into OIA D-II title game

  • By Christian Shimabuku, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Roosevelt senior scored three touchdowns, all in the first quarter, to set the tone in a 57-23 rout of Waialua. Read more

