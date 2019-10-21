Cash for college goes unclaimed without FAFSA

Educators are urging members of the class of 2020 and their parents to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for college even if they think their families might not qualify. Read more

Educators are urging members of the class of 2020 and their parents to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for college even if they think their families might not qualify.

That’s because the FAFSA, as it is known, can open the door not just to need-based federal grants that offer cash for college, but also for other scholarships, including merit awards, and work-study positions.

Last year more than $10 million in unclaimed federal Pell Grants were left on the table in Hawaii, enough to give about 2,500 students a free education at a University of Hawaii community college, according to the state Department of Education.

“That’s a ton of potential support that is not getting used,” said Stephen Schatz, executive director of Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education. “We want to make sure folks know that regardless of income level it makes sense to fill out the FAFSA.”

Roosevelt High School Principal Sean Wong learned that in a personal way recently with one of his four daughters. Although Roosevelt had the third-highest rate of FAFSA completion among high schools in the state, at 76% last year, Wong was not among those who filled out the lengthy online form.

“Her counselor kept asking me to do the FAFSA, do the FAFSA,” he recalled, but he figured his family wouldn’t qualify based on need.

When his daughter enrolled at Kapiolani Community College, it turned out she was eligible for a scholarship offered to Hawaiian students but would miss out because she had no completed FAFSA. Fortunately, Wong still had time to fill it out.

“I thought that it was more for need-based, but I learned going through the process and through my daughter’s experience that a lot of the money is not just for need,” he said.

For the last three years, with support from the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation, Hawaii P-20 has run a Cash for College Challenge to encourage high school seniors to complete the FAFSA. Other sponsors have included Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank, Central Pacific Bank and American Savings Bank.

“This past year we were able to open that up to all public high schools statewide,” said Lesli Yogi, communications specialist for Hawaii P-20. “We award cash prizes to schools that had the highest FAFSA completion rates as well as the highest increase in completion rates.”

The money can be used for student activities for the senior class, including Project Graduation and end-of-year events. Amounts range from $500 to $3,000 depending on the size of the school.

Last year an average of 62% of high school seniors completed the FAFSA. Molokai High School had the highest rate at 81.4%, followed by Lanai High & Elementary School at 78.6%.

The FAFSA application period opened Oct. 1, and families are encouraged to fill it out as soon as possible for the best chance at aid, keeping in mind the the financial aid priority deadline at their chosen colleges.

To help simplify the process, high schools across the state offer Financial Aid Education Nights, FAFSA completion workshops and college planning nights. Parents and students who would like one-on-one help are encouraged to contact their high school counselors.

More than $70 million in scholarships and grants is awarded to students in Hawaii to attend college annually, according to the Department of Education. The FAFSA is used to determine eligibility for financial aid, grants, scholarships, student loans and work-study programs.

“Data shows FAFSA completion rates translate directly to increased college enrollment,” schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said.

Pell Grants offer up to $6,195 toward college costs per student with financial need in the current academic year.

More information about the FAFSA process is available online at bit.ly/FAFSAhawaii2020.