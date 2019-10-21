comscore Hanapepe Massacre grave site possibly located | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hanapepe Massacre grave site possibly located

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 p.m.

A research team looking for a mass grave of 16 Filipino strikers killed in what has become known as the 1924 Hanapepe Massacre on Kauai believe they located the grave site Sunday. Read more

