comscore Key ICBM shoot-down test in limbo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Key ICBM shoot-down test in limbo

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10 p.m.

A missile defense battle of wills is being waged in Congress over testing of a new interceptor missile that is to be deployed on Navy destroyers and could provide improved defense of Hawaii and the West Coast from North Korean threats. Read more

