Hawaii soccer team picks up point on road

The Hawaii soccer team picked up a valuable point toward Big West tournament qualification with a 1-1 draw in double overtime at Cal State Fullerton on Sunday afternoon.

Kayla Ryan scored her fourth goal of the season seconds into the second half to square the match and UH (5-6-2, 3-0-1 Big West) held on for the remaining 65 minutes to earn its first result against league-leading Fullerton (10-2-3, 3-0-2) in eight years of conference battles. The Titans, who got a Haley Brown goal in the 38th minute and outshot the Wahine 20-13, were previously 7-0 against UH in Big West play.

Senior goalkeeper Lex Mata recorded seven saves as Michele Nagamine’s Wahine are off to the program’s best start through four conference matches played, with four to go. The Wahine host Cal Poly (4-9-2, 1-2-1) on Thursday and UC Santa Barbara (6-4-4, 2-1-1) on Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

UH’s 10 points in the standings trails only Fullerton’s 11. The top four teams make the conference tournament. UH has not qualified in its seven previous years in the Big West.

Moore advances in Portugal

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore defeated New Zealand’s Paige Hareb in the third round of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal on Sunday in Peniche, Portugal.

Moore, the top-ranked surfer on the World Surf League tour going for her fourth world title, won 13.20 to 11.00 to advance to a loaded quarterfinals, where all but one of the world’s top eight surfers advanced. Moore will face France’s Johanne Defay today.

Chaminade remains perfect in PacWest

Rachel Reedy hammered 13 kills, helping Chaminade improve to 18-2 overall and 12-0 in PacWest women’s volleyball with a 25-14, 25-13, 28-26 win over Notre Dame de Namur on Sunday at McCabe Gym.