Hawaii soccer team picks up point on road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii soccer team picks up point on road

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii soccer team picked up a valuable point toward Big West tournament qualification with a 1-1 draw in double overtime at Cal State Fullerton on Sunday afternoon. Read more

