NFL Islanders
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 1:24 a.m.
Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Started and recorded four solo tackles, including a tackle for loss and a special teams tackle, in a loss to the Vikings.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Started and recorded four solo tackles, including a tackle for loss and a special teams tackle, in a loss to the Vikings.
>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Punted four times for an average of 43.5 yards and a net average of 42.8 yards against the Texans. He placed two punts inside the 20.
>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Was inactive against the Ravens.
>> Trevor Davis, Raiders wide receiver — Was used in multiple roles against the Packers. He caught two passes for 26 yards, returned two punts for 47 total yards, including a long of 32, and returned two kickoffs for 49 total yards, including a long of 34 yards.
SAINT LOUIS
>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Was active but did not play against the Chargers.
>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Was idle this week.
>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Recorded one solo tackle and two assists against the visiting Chargers.
>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was inactive against the Cowboys.
PUNAHOU
>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Was the second-leading tackler on the team behind Nick Bosa against the Redskins, with three solo tackles and three assists.
>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Made all three of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in a loss to the Colts.
KAMEHAMEHA
>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Started against the Cowboys and recorded two solo tackles and two assists.
LAHAINALUNA
>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Was active against the Lions but did not record any
statistics.