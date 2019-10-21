comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NFL Islanders

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:24 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Started and recorded four solo tackles, including a tackle for loss and a special teams tackle, in a loss to the Vikings. Read more

