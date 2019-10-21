NFL Islanders

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Started and recorded four solo tackles, including a tackle for loss and a special teams tackle, in a loss to the Vikings. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Started and recorded four solo tackles, including a tackle for loss and a special teams tackle, in a loss to the Vikings.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Punted four times for an average of 43.5 yards and a net average of 42.8 yards against the Texans. He placed two punts inside the 20.

>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Was inactive against the Ravens.

>> Trevor Davis, Raiders wide receiver — Was used in multiple roles against the Packers. He caught two passes for 26 yards, returned two punts for 47 total yards, including a long of 32, and returned two kickoffs for 49 total yards, including a long of 34 yards.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Was active but did not play against the Chargers.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Was idle this week.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Recorded one solo tackle and two assists against the visiting Chargers.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was inactive against the Cowboys.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Was the second-leading tackler on the team behind Nick Bosa against the Redskins, with three solo tackles and three assists.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Made all three of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in a loss to the Colts.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Started against the Cowboys and recorded two solo tackles and two assists.

LAHAINALUNA

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Was active against the Lions but did not record any

statistics.