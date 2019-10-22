Column: Imagine a day without water, then ensure it never happens

By Timothy Johns

If you’ve never experienced it before, it’s hard to imagine a day without water. Here in Hawaii, it may seem that we are blessed with abundant fresh water and that we may never have to go without. However, the demand of an ever-­fluctuating population coupled with a changing climate, suggest that our island state is entering an era of fresh water uncertainty.

Wednesday, Oct. 23, marks “Imagine a Day Without Water,” part of a nationwide campaign to recognize the importance of protecting our fresh water resources. Reverence for fresh water, and careful stewardship, are an important aspect of Hawaiian culture that we can all embrace for our island sustainability. We encourage every community member to take a few moments on Wednesday to reflect on how their lives would be affected without access to fresh water.

No community can thrive without it, and we all deserve access to safe and reliable sources of fresh water. In Hawaii, we have specific vulnerabilities. Rainfall has decreased 22% over the last 30 years and key groundwater levels have declined. Our water infrastructure is increasingly fragile and threatened by rising sea levels, while trade wind days have declined by 28%, resulting in less rain and recharge of aquifers.

While efforts are underway to invigorate our watershed forests, currently only 17% are in active protection. The scale of changing rainfall patterns, plans for increased local food production, and changes in land use, require our attention. These indicators are like flashing lights, pointing out the need for a proactive and coordinated response to water security that protects a sustainable and affordable water supply.

The Fresh Water Council, convened in 2013 by the Hawaii Community Foundation, comprising a diverse group of experts from across the state, created “A Blueprint for Action.” This plan is designed to create 100 million gallons per day of additional, reliable fresh water supply by 2030 through increased water conservation, recharge and reuse. The solutions in the blueprint necessarily involve innovation, greater efficiency, and expanding protections for watersheds and water supply.

Each of us will play a role in helping to meet these challenges. By working together, we can make water security a reality for our islands. You can do your part by turning off faucets, fixing leaks, watering lawns in the evening, and updating to low-flow plumbing fixtures when making repairs or updates to your home or business.

There are countries around the world that already struggle to provide fresh water to their people. The World Health Organization and UNICEF estimate that 2.1 billion people around the world cannot access safely managed water, and 340,000 children under age 5 die of water-scarcity-related diseases. Let’s invest in our water systems now, so our keiki never have to imagine a day — or live a day — without water.

———

To learn more, see HawaiiCommunityFoundation.org/Strengthening/Fresh-Water.

ISLAND VOICES

Timothy Johns chairs the Fresh Water Council.